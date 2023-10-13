Tinubu approves creation of Civil Service Commission for FCT

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Civil Service Commission for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to allow career progression for civil servants in the FCT Administration.

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

He said the National Assembly passed a Bill for the establishment of CSC for the FCT and was signed by former Vice President Yemi Osibanjo in 2018.

Wike said: “So, I wrote a Memo to Mr. President. I say, you have a renewed hope agenda; civil servants in FCT are suffering; they have lost hope.

“They are not committed to work. Why should I be working because, at the end of the day, I can’t get to the apex of my career? As such, we must implement that 2018 law as passed by the National Assembly.

“If there are challenges, of course, there is no law that is perfect. You can only know the challenges when you start implementing.

“So, let’s implement, whatever the challenges are, then we can begin to talk of how we can amend it

“I can tell you authoritatively that Mr. President has given the approval for the establishment of the Civil Service Commission for the FCTA.”

