ASO ROCK WATCH: On Tinubu’s tough decisions for Nigeria. Two other talking points

Last week, President Bola Tinubu branded himself a determined leader who took tough decisions for the good of the people amidst the short-term challenges that came with it.

1. Tinubu’s difficult decisions for Nigeria



On April 25, Tinubu, while at a meeting with The Netherlands’ Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, in The Hague, asserted that he was unafraid of the consequences of the difficult, but beneficial decisions he makes for Nigeria despite its brief biting aftermath.

“I have and will continue to take the difficult decisions that will benefit our people, even if there is short-term pain. We have gone through the worst of the storms. I am unafraid of the consequences once I know that my actions are in the best long-term interests of all Nigerians,” he said.

The President’s speech represents a deft move to project himself as a statesman and a thought leader who is ready and willing to disrupt the foundational frameworks that had seemingly held the country down.

He may, indeed, have subtly told Nigerians to tighten their seat belts the more and make even greater sacrifices for the improvement of the country’s political and socio-economic sectors.

2. Pulling the plugs on terrorism



Tinubu on April 22, called on African leaders to approach the international community in order to stop the illegal mining of resources on the continent which is being utilised to fund terrorism activities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the African Counter-Terrorism Summit in Abuja, the President stated: “Billions upon billions of dollars that legitimate governments should be using to sculpt better societies by providing education, healthcare, and food for its people now go to pay for weapons and response to mayhem.

“Look at the illegal mining that plagues so many of our nations today. Those who think illegal mining has no connection with financing terrorism are sorely mistaken

Tinubu’s statement, once again, brings to fore the dangerous effect of terrorism on the overall development of Nigeria and the African continent at large.

His call on the continent’s leaders is a sad reminder of the troubling over-dependence on foreign powers to solve their problems while they can harness each other’s powers and advantages to tackle the menace.

Therefore, beyond the call, it is incumbent on the leaders to honestly, and or transparently, conduct internal diagnostics of the challenges, as it presents the first practical guide to dealing with the channels that create illegal financial leakages.

3. Shettima praises on Tinubu



On April 22, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, extoled Tinubu’s resolve to reform the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and enhance security across the country.

“The commitment of the administration of President Tinubu to reform the police force and enhance security at both the national and state levels is unwavering,” Shettima said when he declared open a one-day National Dialogue on State Policing in Abuja.

The Vice President’s praise simply speaks to image burnishing, and helps with system stability, especially as it concerns public perception of cohesion in government.

Though it restates the administration’s commitment in heeding calls to strengthen the police, it is doubtful if any quick solutions will arise therefrom. Nigerians can only hope for better days ahead.

