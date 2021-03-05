The Presidency, last week, washed its hands off insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari is already supporting the alleged presidential ambition...
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed Nigeria’s continued readiness to embrace multilateral initiatives in tackling the country’s myriad of challenges. This did not come as a...
Last week, the Presidency counseled non-state actors who derive pleasure in criticising President Muhammadu Buhari. This is not unconnected with the never-ending criticisms trailing the perceived...
President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, shared his thoughts on why Nigeria was still standing as one country amidst the turbulent challenges that would have torn her...
Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, last week, admitted that the administration was struggling with fulfilling its promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in...
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari differed from what many consider as dominant issues holding the country down. These are the factors of ethnicity and religion which...
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari fought back critics who hold the opinion that his appointments and developmental projects are tainted by nepotism and ethnic considerations. His...
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari chose to dance publicly on the issue of restructuring the Nigerian polity. Many have since argued that his recent dance steps...
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari appealed to Nigerians to apply the principle of fairness while assessing the performance of his administration. This is coming on the...
Minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on June 4 announced the indefinite suspension of the operations of the social media giant two days after...
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, released a 45-page fact sheet detailing the 6-year achievements of the administration. This...
Last week, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, washed him off any link to 2023 presidential election. In unmistaken...
Last week, the presidency, in search of how best to describe the wanton killings in the land, called it ‘madness’. Shehu Garba, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior...
In the past week, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, released a statement in response to the alarm raised by the...
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu released a statement titled “Father Mbaka is everything apart from what he...
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Sheik Isa Ali Pantami, is about the most talked about Nigerian owing to some leaked audio recordings where he...
Hearts were broken, on April 14, 2014, when news spread that some 276 students from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, had been abducted by...
Nigerians, last week, woke up to the horrible news of the destruction in Imo State of the Police headquarters and Correctional Centre by men reportedly wielding...
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, was all out, last week, defending his trip to the United Kingdom (UK)for routine...
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in an interview, last week, lashed out at those beating the drums of secession...
Last week, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, spoke on how Nigeria’s challenges could become a pathway to success. His...
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, was all out defending the Presidency last week over dusts raised by Babagana Monguno,...
Banditry in the Northern and central states is one security challenge that has continued to make life tough and rough for President Muhammadu Buhari. In the...
The continuous mass abduction of students in the Northern States of Nigeria by bandits is almost bringing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to its knees....
The President Muhammadu Buhari administration was, last week, hit with another pitiable tale of students’ abduction. This time around, it was in a secondary school in...
If there is one major administrative challenge that has given President Muhammadu Buhari sleepless nights, since he became the number one occupant of Aso Rock Villa...
The Presidency, last week, ran out of patience with non-adherence to the recently signed Executive Order that makes the observance of COVID-19 protocols mandatory. President Muhammadu...
It was anxious times last week at Aso Rock villa as the whistles were blown on supposed moves by unnamed persons or institutions to rubbish the...
The presidency, last week, appeared to have lost its cool on account of an Executive Order issued by Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu. Akeredolu had...
There continues to be a ceaseless bashing by Nigerians of the Muhammadu Buhari administration over its perceived shortcomings and failures. This barrage of criticisms has almost...
The relish that Aso Rock Villa should ordinarily provide may be turning nightmarish in the face of the Buhari presidency many promises yet unkept since 2015....
President Muhammadu Buhari, like many are wont to do at the beginning of each year, shared with his countrymen a couple of ‘new year resolutions’. To...
Terrorism in Northern Nigeria will certainly go down in history as one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2020 major nightmares in Aso Rock. The year has seen...
Expectedly, the Aso Rock Villa was a beehive of activities in the past week. President Muhammadu Buhari and his team spent most of their time bearing...
Each passing day, Nigeria’s security challenges take a dangerous twist. It would seem that the one who steers the ship of governance from Aso Rock, President...
To say that Boko Haram has become an albatross hanging on Nigeria’s neck could be a worn out cliche. Through their unrelenting pursuit of a terrorist...