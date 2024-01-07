ASO ROCK WATCH: As Tinubu calls for Atiku, Obi’s support. Two other talking points

President Bola Tinubu, in his New Year national broadcast, solicited the support of his opponents at the 2023 presidential election in building a better Nigeria.

We tracked two other stories from the seat of power, Aso Rock Villa, within the week under review.

1. Calling for Atiku, Obi’s support



On January 1, Tinubu called for the support of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, respectively, to join him in working to ensure Nigeria’s progress this year.

“In this new year, let us resolve that as joint heirs to the Nigerian Commonwealth, we will work for the peace, progress and stability of our country. I extend this call to my political opponents in the last election. Election is over. It’s time for all of us to work together for the sake of our country,” he said, among others, during his nationwide broadcast on January 1.

Tinubu’s continuous appeal to perceived foes to rally round his administration may not be divorced from efforts geared at ensuring political stability.

Specifically, it could stem from a realization that the country suffers from many broken bridges among which are ethnic, religious and tribal affiliations that date back many decades ago.

However, with Atiku, and Obi obviously still dissatisfied with the conduct, and outcome of the election, coupled with the very nature of political contestations, it is doubtful if Tinubu’s calls would not fall on ears.

Two other talking points

2. Dealing with high number of out-of-school children



Tinubu, on December 28, 2024, decried the alarming number of out-of-school children in the country.

The President expressed concern about the development while receiving members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

In dealing with the issue, Tinubu asserted: “We must address this issue by establishing more schools, recruiting teachers, and providing at least one meal a day for the school children, aligning with the progressive ideology we aim to pursue.”

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), 2022 data, 20 million Nigerian children are out-of-school. This practically demonstrates the failure of governance over the years.

The alarming number presents Tinubu with the challenge to prioritise education and etch his name in the record books, as one who made good his promises.

Will Tinubu take further steps in addressing the root causes of educational backwardness such as insecurity, religious orientation, and poverty? Nigerians wait patiently.

3. Bringing peace to South-East



On December 29, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, declared that Tinubu was determined to end the reign of terror which self-serving criminals had inflicted on the South-East region.

Shettima made the declaration, during the unveiling of the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu in Abia State.

“Today, we stand united to firmly declare: enough is enough,” the Vice President said.

The Tinubu administration “shall not rest until it fulfills its pledge to mitigate the crisis” he assured.

Shettima’s retort may sound familiar in the ears of South-Easterners, as similar promises had been dished out in the past by government officials while the many troubles inflicted by secessionist agitators fester.

Addressing the actual root causes of the unrest in the region such as considering a political solution for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and dealing with the outcry of marginalisation may bring stability, and peace to the once peaceful region.

Can the Federal Government do the needful to salvage the region? Only time will tell!

