ASO ROCK WATCH: As Tinubu pledges fairness to all Nigerians. Two other talking points

Last week, President Bola Tinubu pledged his commitment towards ensuring fair treatment to all Nigerians irrespective of differences in ethnicity, and religion.

We tracked two other stories from the seat of power, Aso Rock Villa, within the week under review.

1. Pledging fairness to all Nigerians



On December 22, Tinubu promised to always be fair to all Nigerians, noting that his administration remained committed to advancing unity, and prosperity of all citizens.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, he made the pledge when he spoke at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in Surulere, Lagos State.

“We are committed to enthroning a better society for our citizens irrespective of ethnic, religious, or geographical differences. The various policies already in place are expected to bring great succour to our people,” he said.

Tinubu’s pledge positions him as one with the eagerness to run an all-inclusive government devoid of any traces of marginalisation or subjugation of any section of the country.

His intention also appears to be a further step towards pulling down the walls of disunity that were erected among Nigerians during the 2023 General Elections.

Examining his vow deeper, it may serve as a promise to all Nigerians that his administration offers a renewed hope in tearing down the barriers that have held citizens apart, especially as perceived under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Lagos State Governor, however, must endeavour to match words with action as Nigerians would definitely hold him to account, if he fails to keep his promise.

Two other talking points

2. Building Nigeria together



The Presidency, on December 25, asserted that neither Tinubu nor the All Progressives Congress (APC), can build Nigeria alone.

Ngelale, who stated this in a 60-Minute Christmas Day Special Feature on Channels Television’s NewsNight, noted that building Nigeria requires the input of her over 200 million people regardless of political affiliations.

“This is the nation we have to build and it’s not APC that will build it. It is not the PDP or Labour Party that will build it. It is Nigerians that will build it,” Ngelale said.

Though Ngelale’s message amounts to repeating the obvious, it serves to remind countrymen that nation-building is a collective effort.

His assertion underpins the essence of having the input of all citizens in investing and collaborating on the Nigerian project.

As acceptable as the message from the Presidency appears, it is hoped that the Tinubu-administration demonstrates enough leadership that would inspire Nigerians to join him wholeheartedly in fostering a new Nigeria.

3. Upholding press freedom



On December 18, Tinubu promised that his administration would continue to uphold press freedom in Nigeria.

The President, who made the promise when members of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, assured that he would respect divergent opinions on his government.

“I care about what is going on in the country. I thank you for your support and opinions, even the criticism of our government. Without the support of some of you, I will not be standing here as president,” he said.

The President’s statement establishes his understanding of the power of the media in shaping government for better, and strengthening Nigeria’s democracy in its capacity as the fourth estate of the realm.

His stand passes as a subtle message to all media outlets perceived to be against his government that he is all welcoming of their criticisms, and thus, has no intention to muzzle them.

Tinubu’s statement, though glowing, and commendable, would, however, only be assessed with time.

