Tinubu’s govt will not blame Buhari for challenges – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima.said on Thursday President Bola Tinubu’s administration would not blame former President Muhammadu Buhari’ government for the current challenges.

Shettima, who spoke during the second Chronicle Roundtable, organised by the 21st Century Chronicle, said Nigeria was facing it’s most difficult time due to the current challenges.

According to him, President Tinubu decided to take a bitter pill for the country instead of settling for a placebo.

He said: “The president chose the option that will save the lives of the people instead of the ones that will lead to the prolong the economic death. We will not resort to put the blame on previous administration as leadership is about courage, continuity.

“Before we took charge, the biggest elephant in the room was about fuel subsidy removal. It was an albatross round the neck of the nation for the past 20 to 30 years. We understood why our predecessor decided to remove subsidy because there were no sufficient budget for it in the fiscal year.

“A year before we took office, Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio had grown to 111.18 percent. It was an economic death sentence. To be plain to us, our debt service was that if you earn N100,000, you are forced to borrow an additional N11,800 to pay the debtor. How do we intend to survive this? It will be long before we become a pariah. ”

He added that subsidy has led to diversion of resources from critical sectors and laced with corruption masterminded by subsidy regime.

“We have to jettison the subsidy regime, it was a bitter pill to swallow but we had to do it, ” the VP added.

On the government’s economic reforms, Shettima said: “A presidential candidate in the last election, eager to mock our economic trajectory once pointed Argentina as a model to Nigeria and became an overnight market specialist. He was convinced that we have missed our way and should have adopted the ways of our friends in South America.

“Barely two weeks, we watched as Argentina’s inflation rate surged. We respect what the president is doing there but governance is not photocopying.”

