Military indicts two officers over Kaduna error bombing

The Nigerian military high command, on Thursday, said it had concluded its investigations into the bombing of innocent citizens in Tudun Biri village of Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

It also said two officers of the Nigerian Army, who were found wanting in the incident would face court-martial, saying the operation shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, disclosed this at a press briefing at Defence Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday.

It will be recalled that the drone bombing mistake, which occurred on Sunday, December 3, 2023, resulted in dozens of casualties and injuries to residents of Tudun Biri, Ugara and Sabon Gida after they converged at Tudun Biri to celebrate the Maulud.

Read also: Court adjourns Binance tax evasion trial until May 17

The Nigerian Army, which claimed responsibility for the deaths, attributed the incident to a mistake.

Buba, while giving an update at the briefing, said the report of the investigation has been submitted to the appropriate quarters, adding that he was constrained to speak much about the incident.

“The military has conducted a painstaking investigation into the incident and has initiated disciplinary action against those culpable.

“Accordingly, the affected personnel are to face a court martial for acts of omission or commission with respect to the incident.

“I am however constrained not to speak much about the incident as it would be adjudged as prejudicial being a case before court martial.

“The military will take extra precautions in the future to ensure that non combatants are safe,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now