News
Military vows to punish personnel culpable in Kaduna bombing
The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said on Friday the military authorities would punish the personnel found culpable in the December 3 bombing in Kaduna State.
Troops carrying out air interdictions on suspected terrorists mistakenly dropped bombs on civilians celebrating the Eid-el-Maulud at Tudun Biri in the Igabi local government area of the state and killed more than 90 people, including women and children.
Musa, who fielding questions from journalists at an interactive session in Abuja, said the incident was regrettable.
He said those found culpable at the end of an independent investigation ordered by President Bola Tinubu would be punished for the incident.
The CDS said: “The incident in Kaduna is highly regrettable, it should not have been.
“Our mandate is to protect civilians, not to kill, maim or destroy.
“At that particular time, we were in the heat of pursuing some bandits within that general area and unfortunately this happened.
“I am happy the Commander-in-Chief has instituted a committee to look into the incident and advise on how to move forward and how to prevent a recurrence.
“Whatever happens, we shall identify the casualties and arrange for compensation.
“I assure all Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is here for Nigerians and we want Nigerians to take ownership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”
