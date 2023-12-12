Obi visits victims of Kaduna bombing, wants more funding for military

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has called on the Federal Government to provide adequate funding for the Nigerian military in order to enhance its operations

Obi made the call against the backdrop of the recent accidental military air strike at Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, when he visited the victims at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the state capital on Tuesday.

Obi, who lamented that the country had so far recorded 16 accidental military bombings that claimed over 500 lives, said nothing has been done by the Federal Government to avert recurrence of such tragedies.

The former Anambra State governor, however, underscored the need for the government to support the military to ensure that accidental bombings do not happen again.

According to Obi, adequate funding for the military is key in tackling the contemporary and emerging security challenges confronting the nation.

He also supported calls for the investigation of the military air strike, just as he advocated the setting up of a foundation to cater for the victims of Tudun Biri drone attack, particularly those that have been orphaned by the incident.

