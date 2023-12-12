Ailing Akeredolu hands over to Aiyedatiwa, goes on another medical leave

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, handed over power to his Deputy Lucky Aiyedatiwa as he commenced another medical leave.

This was contained in a statement issued by Akeredolu’s chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde.

Olatunde said a formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power to the deputy governor in line with the Nigerian Constitution, will be transmitted to the State House of Assembly.

He said in the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the governor in an acting capacity.

Olatunde explained, “Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

READ ALSO:Ondo assembly says it will not probe alleged forgery of Akeredolu’s signature

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”

Earlier, the Ondo State House of Assembly had been directed by President Bola Tinubu to grant deputy governor Aiyedatiwa authority.

According to a reports, Tinubu revealed this during a meeting he called to address the leadership crisis in Ondo.

The President underlined that since this transfer of power was compliant with the “Doctrine of Necessity,” it should be carried out without any restrictions.

The transfer of power will be done by electronic signature (e-signature) as the ailing governor is said to be too weak to sign any document.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now