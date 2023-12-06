Ondo PDP alleges cabal running Akeredolu’s govt, as governor remains ’missing in action’

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State said on Tuesday that the state’s economy has been grounded by a purported cabal that tookhas taken control of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration.

Consequently, the PDP urged that Akeredolu transfer authority to Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his deputy, in order to prevent the state from plunging into irrelevance.

The governor who has been recuperating from an illness has continued to reside in his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking in Akure on Tuesday, Mr. Fatai Adams, the PDP’s state chairman, asserted that those both inside and outside of government were pilfering government resources and taking advantage of Akeredolu’s protracted absence.

Adams said, “We are deeply concerned about the ruinous cost the health challenge of the governor has bestowed upon the state, the most obvious is the emergence of a cabal, largely informal, that has seized every initiative, mindlessly driving our state into penury.

“As we speak, there is no clear leader of government business; the governor remains on his sickbed, the deputy governor is still battling for his political survival, irrespective of President Bola Tinubu’s much-proclaimed intervention and our state continues to wander in darkness. Most disturbing, however, is that our finances are suffering as hard-earned resources of the state are being pilfered by interest groups within and outside government, this is to the detriment of our development and wellbeing.”

The PDP chairman urged Akeredolu to follow the lead of late former President Umar Yar’Adua and transfer power to the deputy governor so he could focus on taking care of his health.

“Much as we know, our governor is sick or at best recuperating, thus he remains missing in action and our state deserves every attention. This is why the Constitution made provisions for a period like this.

“We wish to remind Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of his admonition to (the late) President Umaru Yar‘Adua when he was ill. He (Akeredolu) said and we quote, ‘No matter how much you love your country, it should not be at the detriment of your health. It is not your party or your wife that will determine whether you are capable of handling state matters; it is only your doctors.’

“It is now crystal clear that Akeredolu’s doctors have since instructed him to stay away from his office and state, this certainly underscores the fact that he is currently not fit to handle state matters. We urge Mr Governor to please use his then advice to the late President Yar’Adua and again transmit power to the deputy governor in the interest of our dear state.”

