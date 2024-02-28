HoS retirement: Group alleges Aiyedatiwa out to erase Akeredolu’s legacies

The retirement of the 57-year-old Head of Service of Ondo State, Kayode Ogundele by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has sparked controversy in the state, as a group, Aketi Legacy Movement alleged that Aiyedatiwa was out to erase every trace of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s legacies in the state.

It will be recalled that governor Aiyedatiwa through his Chief Press Secretary Ebenezer Adeniyan, had in a statement, approved the retirement of the State Head of Service, Mr. Kayode Ogundele.

Adeniyan added that “the Governor has approved the appointment of Mr. Bayo Philip as Acting Head of Service, to take immediate effect.

However in a swift response, the Aketi Legacy Movement, faulted what it called “the premature retirement of Mr. Kayode Ogundele, the Head of Service in Ondo State, by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The group, in a press statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Wednesday, alleged that the Governor’s decision is part of alleged plot to erase every trace of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s legacy.

The statement signed by Yomi Ayodele, Publicity Secretary of Aketi Legacy Movement, insisted that the statement issued by the government announcing the retirement of the Head of Service “seems to mislead and deceive the people of Ondo State into believing that Mr. Ogundele voluntarily resigned or attained retirement age of 60 years or served the required number of service years.”

The statement read in part: “The truth is, Ogundele, who was born on July 28, 1967, still had three more years of service remaining.

Read also: Hunters in Kebbi apprehend suspected bandit, recover stolen cows

“The official retirement age for civil servants is 60 years. Ogundele began his civil service career in 1994 as an Administrative Officer II in the Ministry of Education, so going by his records of Service, he should have retired in year 2027 having attained the mandatory retirement of 60 and spent 33 years in service.

“It is therefore crucial for the public to understand that Governor Aiyedatiwa sacked 57 year old Ogundele as Head of Service. He only served for 30 years.

“Ogundele’s supposed offense was that he requested Pa. Reuben Fashoranti not to intervene in Aiyedatiwa’s impeachment saga late last year.

“Aiyedatiwa accused Ogundele of visiting Pa. Fasoranti’s house and asking him to refrain from interfering in the impeachment and leaving Aiyedatiwa to deal with his problem alone.

“Despite Ogundele’s attempts to provide explanations and clarifications, Governor Aiyedatiwa remained resolute in his decision to sack him.

“Ogundele, who had never previously visited Pa. Fasoranti, has now become a victim of the Governor’s vindictive behavior and fabricated lies.

“Also, several civil servants who previously worked closely with the late Governor Akeredolu at the Government House and Protocol department have all been reassigned.

“The affected officers, who formerly held positions as Protocol officers and were in charge of the Government House under the late Governor, have been reassigned from their duties in the government house and protocol department.

“With the removal of Ogundele as the Head of Service, Governor Aiyedatiwa has returned Ondo State to the unfortunate era of politicising the civil service.

“It is worthy of note that the late Akeredolu championed a responsible governance approach free from bitterness, which allowed the Head of Service appointed by the previous administration to complete their tenure until retirement.

‘Toyin Akinkuotu, who was appointed by former Governor Dr. Segun Mimiko, was allowed to serve his full term as the Head of Service despite pressure from various quarters urging Akeredolu to sack him.

“It is evident that Governor Lucky’s style of governance reflects an archaic and primitive form of bitter politics. It is even more disheartening that Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was expected to complete the late Akeredolu’s tenure, is rapidly eroding the legacy of the late Governor.

“As it stands, Aiyedatiwa has replaced an Ikare man with Mr. Bayo Philips, an Ilaje man, as the new Head of Service. He has taken the position to his hometown.”

>

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now