Aiyedatiwa appoints new Head of Service in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has appointed Mr. Bayo Philip as acting Head of Service in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Akure.

He said Phillip’s appointment took immediate effect.

Adeniyan added that the governor also approved the retirement of the outgoing Head of Service, Mr. Kayode Ogundele, with immediate effect.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked Ogundele for his service to the state and wished him the best in his future endeavours,” the CPS stated.

Ogundele was sworn in as the state’s 15th Head of Service on August 4, 2022, by late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

