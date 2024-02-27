Police foils kidnap attempt, recovers AK-47 rifle in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have foiled a kidnap attempt and recovered an AK-47 rifle from suspected kidnappers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said: “The incident occurred at about 0730 hours of February 15 when the bandits in large numbers blocked the Tumburku – Galadimawa road in Giwa local government area of the state and were indiscriminately shooting in attempt to kidnap motorists.

“The daunting situation drew the attention of a detachment of the Operation Whirl Punch, which responded to the clarion call to action.

“That resulted in a fierce gun duel with the bandits who succumbed to the operatives’ superior tactics and retreated into the nearby bush with many having bullet wounds.

“Subsequently, the operatives combed and recovered from the scene of the crossfire an AK47 rifle, three AK47 magazines, five rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunition, a Techno mobile phone and two Bajaj make motorcycles.”

Hassan said that order had since been restored in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Audu Ali, has yet again stressed that criminal elements will have no breeding ground in the state.

“The CP hailed the bravery of the men of the Operation Whirl Punch and tasked them to raise the stakes in the fight against banditry in the state,” the spokesman added.

