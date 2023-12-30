Police foils attempted abduction of couple in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Saturday morning foiled an attempted abduction of a man and his wife in the Rigasa area of Igabi local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, told journalists in Kaduna that the operatives on patrol foiled the attempt at a residence near the Train Station in Igabi LGA.

He said: “At about 02:05 hours, our operatives intercepted a call that bandits invaded a house.

“The operatives immediately mobilised to the area, engaged the whole area, and forced the bandits to abandon their captives.

“The rescued husband sustained injuries on his shoulder and head but was rushed to Yusuf Danstsho Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

“The wife has since been reunited with her family.

“Generally, the Rigasa area remains relatively calm.”

