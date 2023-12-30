Nigeria’s military dismisses video on troops’ maltreatment of women in Plateau

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed video footage on the alleged mistreatment of women by soldiers in Plateau.

The DHQ was reacting to the emergence of a video captioned: “Operation Rainbow in Plateau State,” on social media, showing the maltreatment of women by the troops.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Saturday, described the video as misleading.

He said the video in question originated from a 2021 incident involving spouses of Boko Haram members during the capture of their strongholds in Sambisa Forest.

Gambo stressed that the video never emanated from Plateau contrary to the claim on social media.

The statement read: “DHQ wishes to clarify that the soldiers involved in the incident above were then promptly sanctioned and dealt with by the military authority when it occurred for their unprofessional conduct.

“The dissemination of this old video, with a misleading location tag, is causing unnecessary alarm and potentially exacerbates the security situation on the Plateau.

“We urge the individual responsible for recirculating this video to desist from further dissemination, as their actions are only serving to add fuel to the security challenges currently being addressed by Operation Safe Haven.”

