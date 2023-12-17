Police arrests suspected cattle rustler, recover 90 livestock in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Saturday arrested a suspected rustler and recovered 90 livestock in Kaduna State.

The spokesman for the state police command, ASP Mansir Hassan, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said: “On December 16, at about 2130 hours, our operatives conducting a patrol near Kasuwan Dole in Millennium City, successfully arrested the suspect.

“The suspect is from Kurmin Kaduna in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.”

He added that the suspect allegedly rustled 65 cows and 25 sheep.

“Upon further investigation and interrogation, the suspect was unable to provide a satisfactory account of the livestock.

“This raised suspicions about his involvement in rustling activities.

“As a result of that, the suspect was handed to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for thorough and diligent investigation, “the spokesman added.

