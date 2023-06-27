Police arrests 503 suspected bandits, armed robbers, others in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested at least 503 suspected criminals in the state in the last few weeks.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said the command was committed to lasting peace and security of lives and properties in the state.

The spokesman said: “Today, I am delighted to inform you that the command within the last few weeks, in its onerous task of securing the lives and properties of law-abiding citizens of Kaduna state, has succeeded in arresting 503 suspects for various crimes.

“The suspects were involved in various crimes, including armed banditry, robbery, handsets/handbags snatching, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, rape, and shop breaking.

“Others are theft and vandalism of rail tracks and other related crimes.

“During the investigation, a number of recoveries were made which included four AK47 rifles, three revolver pistols, two pump action guns, and 2,800 railway slippers.

READ ALSO: Police dismisses video of kidnapping in Enugu

“Other items were nine motor vehicles of different brands, two tricycles, 209 rounds of AK47 live ammunition, 129 rustled cattle, eight sheep, and two bags of Indian hemp.

“You will agree with me that the need to create an enabling environment for business and farming activities to succeed in Kaduna state and the country at large cannot be overemphasised.

‘The noticeable peace and tranquillity currently enjoyed in the state is a pointer to the fact that the command is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to protect the lives and properties of the good people of Kaduna state.

“As we speak, a lot of security measures have been initiated and strategised systematically with a view to achieving better results and ensuring that the fight against criminals and criminalities in the state is tangibly achieved.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now