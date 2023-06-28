Police arrests 15 suspected criminal, rescues 7 kidnapped victims in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested 15 suspected criminals in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who paraded the suspects on Tuesday in Enugu, said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state between May and June.

He added that the suspects were arrested for conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, unlawful possession of firearms, and fraud.

Ndukwe said: “These operational breakthroughs recorded by the command are in pursuant of the policing strategies devised to curtail the activities of criminal elements in the state.

“These arrests also led to the rescue of seven kidnapped victims.

“We recovered seven firearms, two vehicles, one motorcycle, one dagger, N701,000 cash, and other incriminating exhibits, in the separate operations carried out by police operatives with support from other security forces and law-abiding citizens.”

