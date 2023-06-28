Metro
Police arrests 15 suspected criminal, rescues 7 kidnapped victims in Enugu
Police operatives in Enugu have arrested 15 suspected criminals in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who paraded the suspects on Tuesday in Enugu, said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state between May and June.
He added that the suspects were arrested for conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, unlawful possession of firearms, and fraud.
READ ALSO: Police dismisses video of kidnapping in Enugu
Ndukwe said: “These operational breakthroughs recorded by the command are in pursuant of the policing strategies devised to curtail the activities of criminal elements in the state.
“These arrests also led to the rescue of seven kidnapped victims.
“We recovered seven firearms, two vehicles, one motorcycle, one dagger, N701,000 cash, and other incriminating exhibits, in the separate operations carried out by police operatives with support from other security forces and law-abiding citizens.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...