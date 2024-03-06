Woman dumps 3 children at police station, commits suicide in Enugu

A mother of three has reportedly committed suicide after dumping her children at a police station in Enugu state.

The woman, whose name is still unknown as at the time of filing this report, was said to have walked into the Ogui Road police station with the children, handed them over to officers, stripped herself naked, and ran under a moving vehicle which crushed her to death.

The children are reportedly six, four and two years old. According to reports, her husband allegedly ran away from home, months ago, due to the hardship, and had abandoned his wife with the three children.

Upon interrogation, the eldest of the children, when asked about his father, said he was lost. She was unable to give information about their family, town, or residential address.

However, the First Lady of the state, Nkechinyere Mbah, who rushed to the police station, after learning about the incident, was told that the woman may have taken her life because of depression.

READ ALSO: Ondo socialite, Adelabu machetes wife to death, commits suicide

Mrs Mbah, touched by the development, said she would take care of the children and train them from nursery school to university.

She announced that sponsorship for the children would be undertaken by her Custos Care Foundation.

The First Lady also directed the immediate relocation of the children from the station to a home, where the state government could take care of them.

She encouraged people who suffer depression to seek counselling and avoid rash decisions.

She also appealed to the State Commissioner, Ministry of Children, Gender and Social Development, Ngozi Enih, to work harder in sensitising and counselling, especially for the depressed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now