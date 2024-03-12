News
Gunmen attack UNTH, whisk away deputy director, security
Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, on Tuesday morning, attacked the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla, in Enugu State.
Tuesday attack, is the second time the UNTH will be attacked this year, as a resident doctor was attacked by gunmen on the hospital premises and abducted but later managed to escape from the kidnappers’ den.
According to reports, the kidnappers allegedly abducted a female deputy director of the hospital and a security man.
An SUV allegedly belonging to the abducted woman, a nurse, was seen abandoned in a viral video with bullet-perforated glass on the front passenger side.
The police and hospital management have not confirmed the incident at the time of filing this report.
However, a reliable source, who confirmed the incident said it occurred at the same location where a medical doctor was abducted a few weeks ago.
“This is so sad; we are not safe at all in this hospital; everywhere is porous,” a distressed staff member lamented.”
