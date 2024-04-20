Gunmen abduct pastor, 13 others in Oyo

Gunmen on Friday abducted a pastor with Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Olugbenga Olawore, and 13 others in Oyo State.

The bus was waylaid by the hoodlums along the Lanlate-Eruwa Road at about 5:00 p.m. on Friday while heading to Lagos State.

Olawore, a pastor with Heavens Gate Parish, RCCG Lagos Province 73, along Agbara-Lusada Road in Ogun State, was returning from Ipapo town when he was abducted.

The spokesman for the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.

He said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

