Gunmen attack ex-Gov Ortom’s aide, abduct wife

Gunmen on Friday attacked an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Benue State, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, and abducted his wife and house help.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, told journalists on Saturday that Orbunde sustained a gunshot wound to his hand.

She added that the hoodlums attacked the victims while they were returning from the farm in Makurdi.

Orbunde was a chief of staff to the former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom.

The spokesperson said the police operatives are on the trail of the criminals in a bid to free the hostages.

