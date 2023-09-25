Gunmen abduct Benue State Information Commissioner

Unknown gunmen have abducted the Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Kula Tersoo, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen kidnapped Abo from his residence at his hometown in Zaki-Biam community of Ukum Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

In a statement on Monday morning confirming the abduction of Abo who was sworn in as a member of the Benue State Executive Council on August 29th, Tersoo said:

“Unfortunately, the Commissioner was kidnapped in his country home in Ukum LGA, around 8pm on, Sunday, September 24, 2023.

“He was in his home with his family, children and his people when the armed men came in. They forced him to a bike.

“We received the unfortunate development and His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia has already directed and detailed the security operatives to ensure his safe release from the kidnappers den.”

Also confirming the abduction of Abo, a former media aide to ex-Governor Samuel Ortom, Tahav Agerzua who hails from the Commissioner’s hometown, said the gunmen arrived at Abo’s residence, they ordered everyone, including his wife and children to lie face down, after which they took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles.

“The abductors compelled the Commissioner at gunpoint to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles while a gunman sandwitched him. We have already reported the abduction to the police,” Agerzua said.

The State Police spokeswoman, SP Catherine Anene, has however, not confirmed the incident as she told journalists that she is waiting for more information from the DPO of the Zaki-Biam division.

