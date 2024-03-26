Benue governor warns LG chairmen against corruption, cites EFCC scrutiny

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has issued a stern warning to the chairmen of the state’s 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) against financial misconduct.

Governor Alia made the remarks, on Monday, during the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop titled “Responsive Local Government Leadership for Effective Local Government Administration in Benue State.”

The Governor emphasized strict adherence to transparency and accountability, reminding the chairmen that their primary responsibility is to utilize Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and tax funds for the betterment of their communities, not personal gain. He highlighted the importance of increasing IGR to improve public well-being.

Governor Alia stressed the watchful eye of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on local government activities. He urged the chairmen to be mindful of this scrutiny and to prioritize the needs of the people they represent, fulfilling their social contract with the electorate.

He reminded the council chairmen of their social contract with the people and, as such, charged them to abide with the interests of the people and know what they wanted.

He said, “You must embark on human development, aim high, and let the people know that the system is working.

“Do not let anyone take you by surprise, as you have a big brother, EFCC, who is always beaming a searchlight on you.

“Target what our administration is looking for to enable us who are vested with this responsibility to know our social contract with the people and know the depth of service to the people and benefit of democracy.

“The theme speaks to reality, that is, the method of service delivery and management of the third tier of government. It is meant to equip you to understand your roles

“The local governments are placed strategically to play a role in administrative processes, and this must be in tandem with our goals.

“See the challenges you are faced with and proffer solution. See how you can make an imprint in the LG system. You have to make the state and stakeholders and everyone involved in the state proud of you. We have given autonomy to the LG system and have plans to open the rural areas to thrive. We have mapped out strategic projects awaiting execution in our LG areas.

“Be at your station and stop parading about. Take this very seriously, be where you must be at the right time. Let the people know you. Let them not just know that you are collecting taxes but let it have an impact on them. Build heaven out of hell in your LG areas. Be the mechanic to good governance. Keep a good record when you are to depart. Give LG people comfort.”

