PDP NWC moves for reconciliation, meets 36 state chairmen, party stakeholders in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has convened an emergency meeting with chairmen of the party from the 36 states of Nigeria as well as critical stakeholders in the party.

The meeting which is currently holding at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, according to a statement by National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, is chaired by acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, and will discuss the state of the party as well as preparations to tackle challenges ahead.

Ologunagba explained that the directive for the meeting was given sequel to a thorough review of the state of the party at all levels by the NWC.

He added that key issues to be discussed will include the directive on December 6, 2023, where the party’s NWC ordered all members with pending intra-party litigation’s to immediately withdraw such cases.

“The NWC had, on December 6th, 2023, directed that all pending Intra-Party litigations across the country should be withdrawn forthwith,” Ologunagba said.

“This decision of the NWC is pursuant to the provision of Section 58 (1)(l) of the Constitution of the PDP as amended in 2017 and in line with the spirit of unity and reconciliation in the party.

“The NWC urges all party leaders, critical stakeholders and members across the country to remain united and continue to promote the values for which the PDP is known as a truly democratic party.

“Also, the NWC considered and approved the report of the Establishment Committee for the appointment of a substantive Director General of the People’s Democratic Institute, PDI,” he stated.

