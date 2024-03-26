Kukah urges Govt to investigate individuals claiming bandit ties

A prominent Nigerian clergyman, Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, has called on the Federal Government to prioritize the interrogation of individuals who claim to have close ties with bandits.

He stated this in an interview with Channels Television, on Tuesday.

Bishop Kukah raised concerns about the lack of investigation into these individuals, suggesting it could be a critical step in tackling the ongoing banditry crisis plaguing parts of Nigeria.

He said, “It is clear that the Federal Government at the highest level knows what is going on, at least the intelligence community has an idea.

“There are key Nigerians who are saying openly that they know more than they think the rest of us know, and I think that it is the business of the Federal Government to find out those who claim to know where the bandits are, those who are collaborating with the bandits.”

His comments come amidst heightened insecurity in several regions, with kidnappings and attacks by bandit groups becoming a persistent national concern.

The rationale behind Bishop Kukah’s suggestion is unclear at this point. However, it’s possible he believes these individuals may possess valuable information about the bandits’ operations, motivations, or potential collaborators. Investigating their claims could lead to new avenues for intelligence gathering and potential breakthroughs in addressing the banditry problem.

