Kukah played politics with Easter message – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Kukah played politics with Easter message – Presidency
The Presidency on Sunday knocked the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, over his Easter message.
The cleric had criticized President Muhammadu Buhari and his government over the grave security situation in Nigeria in his message to the citizens.
In the message titled: “Nigeria: Before our glory departs,” Kukah said the country’s predicament reminded him of Israel’s situation that led to the death of Eli, the great high priest of Israel.
However, the Presidency in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said the Catholic bishop did not speak like a man of God in his Easter message.
He also accused Kukah of playing partisan politics by dragging President Buhari into the Hijab dispute in Kwara State in the message.
The presidential aide described the bishop’s criticism of the President as ungodly.
Shehu charged the cleric not to allow ideology to stand in the way of facts and fairness, adding that some of Kukah’s submissions in the message were unacceptable.
He said: “All citizens have their individual ideologies, even their own versions of the truth.
“But if you profess to be a man of God, as Father Mathew Hassan Kukah does, ideology should not stand in the way of facts and fairness.
“Father Kukah has said some things that are inexplicable in his Easter message.
READ ALSO: Bishop Kukah blames govt for increased banditry, kidnapping
“But, in saying that the Boko Haram terrorism is worse than it was in 2015, he did not speak like a man of God. Kukah should go to Borno or Adamawa to ask the citizens there the difference between 2014 and 2021.
“Furthermore, the Hijab issue in Kwara State on which he dwelt is a state matter which the courts of the land have adjudicated. They are matters that have appeared in several states as far back as the Obasanjo administration. In all of that, when and where did the name of President Buhari feature?
“An administration that has created a whole ministry, for the first time in the country’s history, appropriating enormous resources to it, to deal with issues of internally displaced persons cannot, in all rightfulness be accused of not caring for them.
“Some of the comments are no more than a sample of the unrestrained rhetoric Fr. Kukah trades in, which he often does in the guise of a homily.
“We urge well-meaning citizens to continue to support the ongoing efforts by the administration to secure the country and move it forward.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...