Tinubu sleeps at 2:00 a.m. daily due to concern for Nigerians – Presidency

The presidency on Thursday revealed that President Bola Tinubu sleeps late everyday due to concern for Nigerians who are groaning under the weight of his government’s policies.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this during a conversation with a TV host, Chude Jideonwo, on Thursday.

He said Tinubu is a workaholic who doesn’t go to bed until two or three o’clock in the morning, even on Sundays.

Ngelale said: “I’m saying hang in there because I can see an end to this. I’m working with a man who I can personally vouch for because he’s going to bed at 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m. every night, including Sundays.

“He [Tinubu] wakes up at 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. every morning including Sundays. Opening his files, working into the late nights when no one is there to say anything good or bad about him. He is doing the work.

“He is a workaholic, and he is doing it all to build a country that is reflective of a progressive and advanced country that he has envisioned, amen way he did in Lagos.

“I’m asking Nigerians to support the president, he means well.”

The presidential spokesperson assured Nigerians that the current economic hardships would soon be a thing of the past.

He said President Tinubu has been working tirelessly to ensure the growth and progress of the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now