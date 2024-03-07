Reps advocate inclusion of security education in school curriculum

The House of Representatives on Thursday called for the inclusion of security education as a core subject in school curriculum in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion on the matter moved by a lawmaker from Osun State, Omirin Okusanyo, at plenary in Abuja.

Okusanyo, who led the debate on the motion, said security education prepares students for contemporary security challenges ranging from economic, political, social, and environmental threats.

He also said the curriculum would equip students with the necessary skills to navigate some of the common contemporary security challenges.

The lawmaker said that a recent report by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) revealed that from 2018 to date at least 30 schools were attacked by criminals in the country.

The attacks, according to him, led to the death of 2,295 teachers and over 1,000 children abducted.

The lawmaker said: “The recurrent attacks and threats against Nigerian educational institutions, teachers, and pupils hurt the quality of our education, teacher turnover, and perpetuating a culture of impunity.

“Due to the escalating insecurity in the country, it has become imperative, for children to acquire some defence mechanisms, master first aid principles and emergency handling skills.

“In an increasingly volatile society like Nigeria, investing in security education is essential to safeguard students, knowledge, skills and awareness in security education empowers them to take preventive action.”

In his remark, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, mandated the Committee on Basic Education and Services to ensure implementation and strict compliance with the policy considering its importance.

