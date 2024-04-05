Reps Minority Caucus condemn electricity tariff hike as ‘inhuman’ and ‘evil’

Nigeria’s House of Representatives erupted in controversy, on Friday, as the minority caucus launched a scathing attack on the government over the recent electricity tariff hike.

Describing the increase as “inhuman” and “evil,” the caucus members accused the government of inflicting further hardship on already struggling Nigerians.

The NERC recently approved a 300 per cent tariff increment for Band A consumers, allowing power distribution companies to raise electricity prices for city dwellers from N68 to N225 per kilowatt-hour with effect from April 1, 2024.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, Minority Leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda, described the hike as “inhuman and evil”.

The statement read in part, “We urge Mr President, Bola Tinubu to prevail on the electricity regulator, NERC, to rescind this decision and prioritize the welfare of the people.

“Transparent dialogue and inclusive decision-making processes are imperative to address the root causes of the energy sector’s inefficiencies and ensure sustainable solutions that benefit all stakeholders and not consistent and persistent increase in tariff.

“We call for increased accountability and transparency in the management of resources within the electricity sector. Citizens have the right to demand efficient service delivery and fair pricing mechanisms that align with their economic realities.”

The caucus also noted that “The hike which is over 200 per cent above the rate of inflation, utterly disregards the plight of ordinary citizens, who are grappling with the adverse effects of the removal of oil subsidy, galloping inflation, unemployment, and inadequate access to basic amenities.”

“The timing of this tariff hike, amidst prevailing economic challenges, is not only insensitive but also detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians. It further highlights the disconnect between policymakers and the realities faced by the masses of our people.”

It is expected that the majority caucus will defend the government’s decision, possibly by citing the need to improve electricity generation and distribution infrastructure or by highlighting potential long-term benefits.

This development underscores the ongoing debate surrounding electricity costs in Nigeria. While the government seeks to address challenges within the power sector, concerns about affordability remain a significant hurdle. Further details on the arguments presented by both sides and potential countermeasures are expected to emerge in the coming days.

