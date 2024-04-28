Don’t disgrace ex-govs, Ortom counsels Yahaya Bello to come out of hiding, surrender to EFCC

Samuel Ortom, the immediate past Governor of Benue State, has counselled former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to come out of hiding and surrender himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Communities (EFCC).

Ortom gave the advise Sunday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Regional Headquater in Makurdi during the thanksgiving service organized by his former appointees to mark his 63rd birthday anniversary.

According to Ortom, it was improper for the former governor to go into hiding when called upon by the anti graft agency to clarify issues bordering on his tenure as governor.

He noted that the act of evading the invitation of the anti graft agency and trying to flee would bring shame and disgrace to former governors.

Ortom said: “let me use this opportunity to advise my younger brother and friend, former governor Yahaya Bello not to disgrace former governors.

“If you are called to come and account for your stewardship by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, go there.

“You do not need to hide from EFCC, you do not need to resist arrest or anything. Go there and explain. EFCC are human beings who are doing their work.

Read also: Fuel subsidy removal necessary to reset Nigeria’s economy, Tinubu says at World Economic Forum

“If they are making inquiries, the laws are there. I have tried to get him on phone, I could not, I tried those around him, I could not. I want him to note, wherever he is, if he can hear me from there, he should go before the EFCC.”

Commending his former appointees for celebrating him at 63, Ortom said: “I did not know that I am still being appreciated after leaving office. This gesture may make me come out of my hibernation.”

He added that being in power as governor for eight years was not an easy task given the challenges and restrictions imposed on you and those who wanted to see you, while in power, by security details.

“That is why I always encourage everyone of us to pray for leaders, pray for our President, Governors, political office holders and others including the clergy. We are all prone to make mistakes as human beings because we are not perfect, prayer is very important.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now