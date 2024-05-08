EFCC to arraign ex-aviation minister, Sirika for alleged N2.7bn fraud Thursday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) will arraign the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and three others for alleged N2. 7 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday.

Other defendants are the ex-minister’s daughter, Fatimah, Jalaal Hamma and Al Duraq Investment Limited.

The quartet will be arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Orji on multiple charges of fraud.

Sirika was arrested by the commission last month over alleged fraudulent award of contracts during his time in office

The ex-minister has come under scrutiny in the last one year over the poor handling of the failed Nigeria Air project.

