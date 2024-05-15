EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the operatives arrested the suspects at Igboeze, Nsukka, and Enugu metropolis following actionable intelligence on their criminal activities on May 10.

“Items recovered from them include; three cars, mobile phones, laptops, one Point-of-Sale (POS) machine, and several incriminating documents.

”They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the spokesman added.

