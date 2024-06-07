EFCC arraigns three men for alleged theft of N3.5bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned three men at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, for allegedly stealing N3.5 billion from Access Bank.

The commission arraigned the trio – Michael Igbomins, David Onyeike and Moses Iruolaje, on a two-count charge of stealing and retention of proceeds of crime.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The EFCC Counsel, Mr. Abdulhamid Tukur, thereafter, prayed the court to pick a trial date and remand the defendants in a correctional facility.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences sometime in 2023 in Lagos.

He added that the defendants allegedly stole the N3.5 billion and converted the money to their personal use.

The offences, according to him, violated Section 17 of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004 and Section 280 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe remanded the defendants in Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending the hearing and determination of their bail application.

She adjourned the case till November 28 for the commencement of trial

