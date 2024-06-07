Police arrests suspected vandal on Third Mainland Bridge

Men of the police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested an 18-year-old suspected vandal, Mubarak Abdullahi, for allegedly stealing LED road stud light on the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, Mr. Jubril Gawat, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Friday.

Gawat said that the suspect was arrested at about 10.00 a.m. on Friday.

He wrote: “The suspect, living in Makoko, had at the time of his arrest, removed 10 of the LED road stud light screwed to the road to enhance the visibility of road users.

“The suspect was caught red-handed by the operatives on patrol of the bridge around 10.00 a.m. today.”

The governor’s aide said the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, weeks ago, deployed bike riders on a 24-hour security patrol in the area to monitor traffic and infrastructure on the bridge.

