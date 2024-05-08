Metro
Man arrested for vandalizing Third Mainland Bridge light indicators
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly vandalising the Third Mainland Bridge in the state.
The incident occurred 34 days after the bridge was reopened following rehabilitation.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos.
He was however silent on the identity of the suspect.
The spokesman said men of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) arrested the suspect after he allegedly removed the bridge road light indicators.
He commended the officials of LNSC for arresting and handing over the suspect to the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade.
“The suspect has been duly received and investigation has commenced,” he added.
