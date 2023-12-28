News
Nigerian govt to close section of Third Mainland Bridge January 9
The Federal Government has resolved to close the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele section of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs on January 9.
The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Keisha, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.
She also listed alternative routes for motorists during the period.
The federal government had earlier closed all four ramps connecting Adekunle to the bridge for repair works.
The statement read: “The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that the emergency repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt reopens Third Mainland Bridge
“Consequent to the above, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes:
1) Ojota – Ikorodu road- Funsho Williams Avenue – EKO bridge-Apogbon-CMS
2) Ojota- Ikorodu road- Jibowu – Yaba- Oyingbo-Iddo- Carter bridge- CMS
3) Gbagada- Anthony- Ikorodu road- Funsho Williams – Eko bridge- Apogbon – CMS.
“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements to minimize discomfort during this repair period.”
