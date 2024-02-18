Govt to close Third Mainland Bridge from Sunday midnight for 24 hours

The Federal Government has once again announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed to the Iyana Oworonshoki-Lagos Island-bound traffic from midnight on Sunday February 18, to midnight on Monday February 19.

In a statement on Saturday night, the Federal Controller of Works in charge of Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, said the decision to close the bridge was to “fix an important section of the bridge undergoing comprehensive repairs.”

Kesha said motorists coming out of the Lagos Island and heading towards Oworonshoki would have full access to the bridge throughout the 24-hour closure.

In the statement titled ‘Notification of 24-hour Closure of Iyana-Oworonshoki – Lagos Island Bound Traffic From 12.00am on Sunday, February 18th to 12.00 am on Monday, February 19, 2024,’ Kesha said:

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will not be available for 24 hours for motorists from Iyana Oworonshoki- Lagos Island bound.

“Traffic resumes on Monday by 12.00 am on this bound.

“However, motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki will have full access throughout the 24-hour closure.

“The temporary 24 hours closure of the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound traffic is to enable the ministry to carry out effective repairs on an important section of the bridge.”

Kesha further advised motorists to use alternative routes, obey traffic regulatory officers and be patient with the government as it continued repairs on the important infrastructure.

“Consequent upon the above, Lagos Island Bound Motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes.

“The alternative routes include Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams Avenue-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS,” the statement noted.

