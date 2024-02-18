Metro
Govt to close Third Mainland Bridge from Sunday midnight for 24 hours
The Federal Government has once again announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed to the Iyana Oworonshoki-Lagos Island-bound traffic from midnight on Sunday February 18, to midnight on Monday February 19.
In a statement on Saturday night, the Federal Controller of Works in charge of Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, said the decision to close the bridge was to “fix an important section of the bridge undergoing comprehensive repairs.”
Kesha said motorists coming out of the Lagos Island and heading towards Oworonshoki would have full access to the bridge throughout the 24-hour closure.
In the statement titled ‘Notification of 24-hour Closure of Iyana-Oworonshoki – Lagos Island Bound Traffic From 12.00am on Sunday, February 18th to 12.00 am on Monday, February 19, 2024,’ Kesha said:
“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will not be available for 24 hours for motorists from Iyana Oworonshoki- Lagos Island bound.
READ ALSO:Nigerian govt partially shuts Third Mainland Bridge for 8 weeks
“Traffic resumes on Monday by 12.00 am on this bound.
“However, motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki will have full access throughout the 24-hour closure.
“The temporary 24 hours closure of the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound traffic is to enable the ministry to carry out effective repairs on an important section of the bridge.”
Kesha further advised motorists to use alternative routes, obey traffic regulatory officers and be patient with the government as it continued repairs on the important infrastructure.
“Consequent upon the above, Lagos Island Bound Motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes.
“The alternative routes include Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams Avenue-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS,” the statement noted.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...