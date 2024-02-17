Metro
Lawyer arrested over alleged abuse of 10-year-old housemaid
Police operatives have arrested a lawyer, Mrs. Adachukwu Okafor, over the alleged abuse of her 10-year-old househelp.
The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, had earlier placed a N2 million bounty on the lawyer who disappeared after a video of her misdeeds went viral.
The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Ohaeri Joseph, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the lawyer allegedly used a broken bottle to brutalise the girl.
Other weapons she used on the victim included a knife and an electric pressing iron.
READ ALSO: Police arrests woman for assaulting housemaid in Lagos
The statement read: “Days after the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, placed a N2 million bounty on an Onitsha-based lawyer, Mrs. Adachukwu Okafor, for child abuse in Onitsha, she has been arrested.
“The lady’s action went viral across various social media platforms after she allegedly inflicted bodily harm on the minor.
“The lady has been on the run for weeks after being reported to have inflicted severe injuries on the minor.
“The girl is still undergoing medical treatment in the hospital. But I can assure members of the public that she would get justice.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...