Lawyer arrested over alleged abuse of 10-year-old housemaid

Police operatives have arrested a lawyer, Mrs. Adachukwu Okafor, over the alleged abuse of her 10-year-old househelp.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, had earlier placed a N2 million bounty on the lawyer who disappeared after a video of her misdeeds went viral.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Ohaeri Joseph, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the lawyer allegedly used a broken bottle to brutalise the girl.

Other weapons she used on the victim included a knife and an electric pressing iron.

The statement read: “Days after the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, placed a N2 million bounty on an Onitsha-based lawyer, Mrs. Adachukwu Okafor, for child abuse in Onitsha, she has been arrested.

“The lady’s action went viral across various social media platforms after she allegedly inflicted bodily harm on the minor.

“The lady has been on the run for weeks after being reported to have inflicted severe injuries on the minor.

“The girl is still undergoing medical treatment in the hospital. But I can assure members of the public that she would get justice.”

