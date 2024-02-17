Lagos govt shuts Mandilas market

The Lagos State government has ordered the immediate closure of Mandilas Market in Lagos Island for two days over the traders’ failure to remove illegal structures erected on road setbacks around the market.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, gave the directive during a joint inspection and enforcement exercise carried out by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and others on Saturday,

The enforcement exercise followed the expiration of the 14-day notice by the state government to the traders to remove their wares and shops from roads around the market.

Also on the trip to the market were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business District (CBD), Bola Olumegbon-Lawal, the General Manager of LABSCA, Gbolahan Oki and the Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Nurudeen Sodehinde.

READ ALSO: Mandilas Building in Lagos gutted by fire

Babatunde, who addressed journalists at the market, said the government extended the ultimatum to allow the traders to salvage their belongings and remove obstructions on the walkways.

“With the level of non-compliance and lackadaisical attitude put up by the affected traders, the state government is fully ready to enforce compliance and removal where necessary upon the expiration of the new ultimatum given,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now