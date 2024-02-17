Metro
Lagos govt shuts Mandilas market
The Lagos State government has ordered the immediate closure of Mandilas Market in Lagos Island for two days over the traders’ failure to remove illegal structures erected on road setbacks around the market.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, gave the directive during a joint inspection and enforcement exercise carried out by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and others on Saturday,
The enforcement exercise followed the expiration of the 14-day notice by the state government to the traders to remove their wares and shops from roads around the market.
Also on the trip to the market were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business District (CBD), Bola Olumegbon-Lawal, the General Manager of LABSCA, Gbolahan Oki and the Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Nurudeen Sodehinde.
READ ALSO: Mandilas Building in Lagos gutted by fire
Babatunde, who addressed journalists at the market, said the government extended the ultimatum to allow the traders to salvage their belongings and remove obstructions on the walkways.
“With the level of non-compliance and lackadaisical attitude put up by the affected traders, the state government is fully ready to enforce compliance and removal where necessary upon the expiration of the new ultimatum given,” he stated.
