Lagos govt to sanction Uber for breach of data sharing agreement

The Lagos State government has resolved to sanction a car-hailing company, Uber Technologies System Nigeria Limited, for failure to comply with an essential data-sharing agreement.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said the move was propelled by the government’s unyielding commitment to the safety and security of the state’s residents.

He expressed deep dismay at Uber’s continuous breach of established regulations, particularly the critical Application Programme Interface (API) integration for enhanced safety and security.

“This is essential for fostering a secured and regulated transportation ecosystem for the well-being of all Lagos State residents.

“Immediate corrective action is imperative to rectify Uber’s non-compliance with the Data Sharing Agreement and API integration of the state,” the commissioner stated.

He urged Uber to urgently seek resolution within the established regulatory framework.

He warned that non-compliance would result in stern sanctions in line with state laws and regulations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now