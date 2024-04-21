Lagos govt seals Redeemed Church complex over waste pollution

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office has sealed off a complex of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Jesus Sanctuary) located in the Surulere area of the state over alleged waste pollution.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed the closure via his official X handle on Saturday, said the affected church parish had its administrative and kitchen facilities sealed off due to alleged ‘reckless discharge of wastewater into the surrounding environment.’

Wahab said the move was in response to several complaints by concerned residents who lived close to the complex located in Masha, in the Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

“Following a public complaint received from concerned residents, the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office #lswmomedia in enforcing the provisions of the Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, sealed off the administrative and kitchen complex of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Jesus Sanctuary, Masha, Surulere, Lagos for indiscriminate discharge of wastewater into the environment,” Wahab wrote.

“Illegal discharge of wastewater into the environment endangers the lives of citizens as it leads to soil pollution and groundwater contamination, causing waterborne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and diarrhoea.

“The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office encourages all Lagosians to desist from such acts and report all illegal activities leading to the pollution of the environment,” the Commissioner said.

He also highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding the environment and urged all Lagosians to refrain from engaging in activities that jeopardise public health and environmental integrity.

