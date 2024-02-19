News
Lagos govt lifts ban on RTEAN activities
The Lagos State government has lifted the ban on activities of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.
The state government suspended RTEAN activities in September 2022 and constituted a caretaker committee to oversee affairs of the union.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
He said the decision was in line with the state government’s quest to foster peace and smooth working relationship among members of unions in the transport sector.
Giwa said: “The government took the decision after careful consideration and extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including members of the association, Trade Union Congress, (TUC) and the general public.
“Also, the Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators’ Committee which was set up to manage parks and garage facilities in the state has been dissolved with immediate effect.”
The governor’s aide urged all parties in the state’s transport sector in the state to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of the settlement reached for peaceful and sustainable operations in the sector.
He also implored them to cooperate and towards building a better transportation system to benefit all residents of the state.
