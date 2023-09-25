Metro
TUC, transport employers storm Lagos to protest RTEAN ban (Photos)
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) have made good the threat to protest the ban of RTEAN operations by the Lagos state government.
It will be recalled that TUC, through its President, Festus Osifo, had threatened that the labour union will cripple the economy of Lagos State through protests and strike action if the state government failed to lift the ban on the operations of RTEAN, which is one of its affiliate unions.
Read also: Lagos govt urges TUC to shelve, strike, says it’s a ‘needless’ protest
