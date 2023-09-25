TUC, transport employers storm Lagos to protest RTEAN ban (Photos)

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) have made good the threat to protest the ban of RTEAN operations by the Lagos state government.

It will be recalled that TUC, through its President, Festus Osifo, had threatened that the labour union will cripple the economy of Lagos State through protests and strike action if the state government failed to lift the ban on the operations of RTEAN, which is one of its affiliate unions.

Read also: Lagos govt urges TUC to shelve, strike, says it’s a ‘needless’ protest

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now