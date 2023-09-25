Police in Zamfara assures of efforts to rescue kidnapped students

The Zamfara Police Command, on Sunday, said security operatives in the state were making efforts to rescue the remaining kidnapped students of the Federal University Gusau from kidnappers.

The Command said this in a statement in Gusau by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar.

Ripples Nigeria reports that students of the institution, comprising males and females were kidnapped by bandits recently.

The statement read in part: “On 22 Sept. at about 0250hrs, suspected bandits with sophisticated weapons, invaded rented students’ hostels in Sabongida community near the university.

“Unfortunately, the bandits kidnapped unspecified number of students to an unknown destination.

“The search and rescue operations by the command, in collaboration with the security operatives yielded a positive result of rescuing 7 out of the kidnapped victims.

“The rescued victims have been reunited with the management of the university”.

Appealing to the general public to remain calm, Yazid added that “the command in collaboration with other security agencies are making efforts to rescue the remaining students from the kidnappers”.

He also disclosed that the state Police Commissioner, Muhammad Dalijan, had visited the scene of the incident and put some measures in place to avoid the reoccurrence of the incident.

