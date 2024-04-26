News
Gov Alia orders demolition of properties harbouring kidnappers, fraudsters in Benue
The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has ordered the demolition of all property housing kidnappers and internet fraudsters popularly called Yahoo boys in the state.
Alia, who disclosed this during a press conference on Friday in Makurdi, said he would soon meet with all hotel owners in the state on the matter.
He said intelligent reports available to him revealed that some hotels and properties in the state were shielding kidnappers and Yahoo boys.
The governor vowed that if any hotel or property was confirmed to be housing or shielding criminals, it would be demolished immediately.
He added that Benue was no home for cultists and that all people residing in the state must learn to play by the rules or leave.
Alia said the government would establish a call centre where people would report on general security issues in the state.
He stressed that security of lives and property was the topmost priority of his administration and would not spare anyone found breaching the state’s security.
He said his visit to the United States with 19 northern governors was at the behest of the American government to find ways of tackling the security challenges bedeviling the region.
