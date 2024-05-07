APC directs members in Rivers Assembly to resume impeachment proceedings against Fubara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State on Tuesday charged its members in the House of Assembly to resume impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The chairman of the party’s caretaker committee in the state, Tony Okocha, made the call at a media briefing in Port Harcourt.

He said the APC would not sit back and watch the governor insult President Bola Tinubu.

The chairman threatened to initiate disciplinary measures against the APC lawmakers if they failed to resume the impeachment proceedings against the governor.

The lawmakers had in March threatened to resume the impeachment proceedings against Fubara over alleged gross misconduct.

They accused the governor of breaching the constitution in his appointment of officials to the state government.

He said: “It’ll be foolhardy for us to sit down and see someone way less than Mr. President insult him under our very nose.

“It is also an absurdity to see the governor espouse impunity and intimidation on a people who are members of our political party, and we stand akimbo doing nothing.

“As representatives of Mr. President, we won’t sit here and see the governor insult the President. We won’t sit here to see the governor declare on his own as if he’s a court to declare Assembly members’ seats vacant.

“To that extent, in consultation with my party, we are directing APC members who are in the Assembly to immediately commence the impeachment of Governor Similaye Fubara.”

