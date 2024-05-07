Edo Assembly speaker apologises for rowdy session caused by Shaibu’s allies’ suspension

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has tendered an unreserved apology for the altercation and rowdiness that arose during the plenary on Monday.

The speaker had on Monday suspended three lawmakers for allegedly plotting to impeach him and other principal officers of the House.

The suspended lawmakers are Okogbe Donald Okogbe (PDP-Akoko-Edo II); Addeh Isibor (APC-Esan North-East I), and Iyamu Bright (PDP-Orhionnwon II).

The trio are loyalists of the former Edo State deputy governor, Phillip Shaibu.

Shaibu was impeached by the parliament last month for alleged gross misconduct.

Agbebaku, who spoke at the plenary on Tuesday, appealed for understanding from the staff of the Assembly and the people of the state.

He said: “I wish to apologise to members of staff of this Assembly for what happened on Monday at plenary. It was not our intention to create tension in the House.

“We promise that it will not happen again. This apology is because we hold you in high esteem.”

Meanwhile, a bill for the establishment of the Edo State Tourism Agency to facilitate the development and regulation of tourism in the state passed through a second reading today.

The House Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, who led the debate on the bill, said legislation would create job opportunities for youths in the state.

