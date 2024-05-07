‘Mega fraud’ – Jimoh Ibrahim rejects APC guber primary, heads to court

The Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, has resolved to challenge the outcome of the April 24 primary that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in court.

Aiyedatiwa secured the APC ticket after he scored 48,569 votes to defeat other aspirants in the primary election.

Ibrahim, who addressed a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, alleged that the election was marred by irregularities.

He added that the exercise was manipulated to favour the governor.

The senator described the election as a mega electoral fraud that should not be allowed to stand in the interest of internal party democracy.

He alleged that the election was manipulated in all wards and local government areas across the state.

Ibrahim said: “INEC report on the election showed that election did not hold in 159 out of 203 wards and 15 out of 18 LGAs in the state.”

He noted that his litigation was initiated within the time frame prescribed by relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and would be sustained up to the Supreme Court.

“Two clear prayers are being sought for in the court as far as Ondo APC governorship primary election is concerned.

“The two prayers are (i), that the sham carried out on Saturday, April 20th 2024 , should be cancelled for fresh one to be conducted and (ii) , for delisting of APC from ballot in the November 2024 gubernatorial election in Ondo State,“ he added.

